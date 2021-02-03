Previous
He's Back by cwbill
He's Back

This Eastern Screech owl decided to visit our 2nd owl box today. So lucky to have him or her around. Hope it comes back tomorrow.
Bill

@cwbill
I began this project on November 10. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for the new...
