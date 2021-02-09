Previous
Ice Crystals by cwbill
90 / 365

Ice Crystals

Last night we got about 6" of very fine snow. I got this macro of some of the snow flakes. Can't wait for a snow that has larger flakes. The individual snowflakes are so amazing.
9th February 2021 9th Feb 21

Bill

@cwbill
I began this project on November 10. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for the new...
24% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

