It's a Cold Place to Sit by cwbill
99 / 365

It's a Cold Place to Sit

There is a lake in an old stone quarry near our house that had a small amount of open water. This open water was full of all types of waterfowl. This Mute Swan was sitting in the snow off by itself.
18th February 2021 18th Feb 21

Bill

@cwbill
I began this project on November 10. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for the new...
27% complete

