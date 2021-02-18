Sign up
99 / 365
It's a Cold Place to Sit
There is a lake in an old stone quarry near our house that had a small amount of open water. This open water was full of all types of waterfowl. This Mute Swan was sitting in the snow off by itself.
18th February 2021
18th Feb 21
Bill
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for the new...
99
photos
34
followers
43
following
99
Views
7
365
NIKON D7100
18th February 2021 5:30pm
