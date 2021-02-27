Sign up
White Crowned Sparrow
The White Crowned Sparrows are winter visitors for us in Ohio. The white on their heads is such a pure white color.
27th February 2021
27th Feb 21
Bill
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for the new...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
21st February 2021 12:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
