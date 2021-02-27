Previous
Next
White Crowned Sparrow by cwbill
108 / 365

White Crowned Sparrow

The White Crowned Sparrows are winter visitors for us in Ohio. The white on their heads is such a pure white color.
27th February 2021 27th Feb 21

Bill

@cwbill
I began this project on November 10. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for the new...
29% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise