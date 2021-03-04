Sign up
Previous
Next
113 / 365
White Throated Sparrow
One of our winter visitors. He will soon be flying north.
4th March 2021
4th Mar 21
1
0
Bill
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for the new...
106
107
108
109
110
111
112
113
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
23rd January 2021 4:57pm
Exif
View Info
Roger Waterhouse
ace
Great capture!
March 5th, 2021
