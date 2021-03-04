Previous
White Throated Sparrow by cwbill
White Throated Sparrow

One of our winter visitors. He will soon be flying north.
4th March 2021

Bill

@cwbill
I began this project on November 10. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for the new...
Roger Waterhouse ace
Great capture!
March 5th, 2021  
