236 / 365
Silhouette Hummer
I shot this hummingbird while in Arizona. Love those little feet.
4th July 2021
4th Jul 21
Bill
ace
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for the new...
kali
ace
very nice
July 5th, 2021
Peter Dulis
ace
Love it
July 5th, 2021
sheri
Lovely effect.
July 5th, 2021
summerfield
ace
excellent shot with just the silhouette. pretty colours, too. aces!
July 5th, 2021
