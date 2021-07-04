Previous
Silhouette Hummer by cwbill
236 / 365

Silhouette Hummer

I shot this hummingbird while in Arizona. Love those little feet.
4th July 2021 4th Jul 21

Bill

ace
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for the new...
64% complete

View this month

Photo Details

kali ace
very nice
July 5th, 2021  
Peter Dulis ace
Love it
July 5th, 2021  
sheri
Lovely effect.
July 5th, 2021  
summerfield ace
excellent shot with just the silhouette. pretty colours, too. aces!
July 5th, 2021  
