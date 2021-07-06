Fireworks at BrewDog.

Last evening our local brewery, restaurant, and bar had their annual fireworks display. This is called Brewdog, which is a very large craft beer brewery. It began as a small brewery in Scotland and then expanded to the states with this facility near Columbus Ohio. They also have a hotel which has beer taps in all the rooms. I haven't stayed there yet but may use it some day when I have old college friends visit.

I posted early today because I will be out of town all day today and may get back late. Enjoy