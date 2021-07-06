Previous
Fireworks at BrewDog. by cwbill
238 / 365

Fireworks at BrewDog.

Last evening our local brewery, restaurant, and bar had their annual fireworks display. This is called Brewdog, which is a very large craft beer brewery. It began as a small brewery in Scotland and then expanded to the states with this facility near Columbus Ohio. They also have a hotel which has beer taps in all the rooms. I haven't stayed there yet but may use it some day when I have old college friends visit.
I posted early today because I will be out of town all day today and may get back late. Enjoy
6th July 2021 6th Jul 21

Bill

ace
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for the new...
65% complete

Photo Details

leggzy
Spectacular shot...love it!
July 6th, 2021  
Babs ace
What a spectacular display. fav.
July 6th, 2021  
Diana ace
Stunning capture of this amazing display!
July 6th, 2021  
