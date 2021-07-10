Previous
Next
Gray Hawk by cwbill
242 / 365

Gray Hawk

We saw this Gray Hawk while in Arizona. It flew across the backroad which we were driving slowly on. After crossing the road it landed in a tree right by the road giving me this view. I shot this out the car window.
10th July 2021 10th Jul 21

Bill

ace
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for the new...
66% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Esther Rosenberg ace
Gorgeous! Beautiful details on the feathers. Never seen a grey hawk, its a beauty!
July 11th, 2021  
Carrie Shepeard
Nice shot!
July 11th, 2021  
Rick ace
Great capture. Yeah, that's a new one for me, also.
July 11th, 2021  
amyK ace
Beautiful details; great find!
July 11th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise