242 / 365
Gray Hawk
We saw this Gray Hawk while in Arizona. It flew across the backroad which we were driving slowly on. After crossing the road it landed in a tree right by the road giving me this view. I shot this out the car window.
10th July 2021
10th Jul 21
4
3
Bill
ace
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for the new...
242
photos
48
followers
60
following
66% complete
View this month »
235
236
237
238
239
240
241
242
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
28th April 2021 3:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Gorgeous! Beautiful details on the feathers. Never seen a grey hawk, its a beauty!
July 11th, 2021
Carrie Shepeard
Nice shot!
July 11th, 2021
Rick
ace
Great capture. Yeah, that's a new one for me, also.
July 11th, 2021
amyK
ace
Beautiful details; great find!
July 11th, 2021
