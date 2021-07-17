Previous
Next
Licking County Courthouse by cwbill
249 / 365

Licking County Courthouse

I was in the city of Newark Ohio this evening. They have a fantastic old courthouse in the center of town. I spent a while photographing this magnificent building.
17th July 2021 17th Jul 21

Bill

ace
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for the new...
68% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Esther Rosenberg ace
Neat building.
July 18th, 2021  
amyK ace
Nice architecture shot
July 18th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise