249 / 365
Licking County Courthouse
I was in the city of Newark Ohio this evening. They have a fantastic old courthouse in the center of town. I spent a while photographing this magnificent building.
17th July 2021
17th Jul 21
2
0
Bill
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for the new...
Esther Rosenberg
Neat building.
July 18th, 2021
amyK
Nice architecture shot
July 18th, 2021
