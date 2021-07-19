Previous
Living Bouquet by cwbill
Living Bouquet

Today I sat back about 20' from my wife's flower bed. I usually shoot flower photos as macros and felt outside of my comfort zone shooting from a distance. I thought it was interesting to view her beautiful flowers at a different distance.
