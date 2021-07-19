Sign up
251 / 365
Living Bouquet
Today I sat back about 20' from my wife's flower bed. I usually shoot flower photos as macros and felt outside of my comfort zone shooting from a distance. I thought it was interesting to view her beautiful flowers at a different distance.
19th July 2021
19th Jul 21
Bill
ace
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for the new...
251
photos
48
followers
60
following
68% complete
View this month »
244
245
246
247
248
249
250
251
Views
8
365
NIKON D7100
19th July 2021 8:49am
