White Lily by cwbill
271 / 365

White Lily

My wife and I got out for a walk at one of our local metro parks. I shot this water lily and wasn't happy with the leaves on the lily pads so I went with a black and white with the background almost entirely black.
8th August 2021 8th Aug 21

Bill

ace
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for the new...
74% complete

Photo Details

