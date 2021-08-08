Sign up
271 / 365
White Lily
My wife and I got out for a walk at one of our local metro parks. I shot this water lily and wasn't happy with the leaves on the lily pads so I went with a black and white with the background almost entirely black.
8th August 2021
8th Aug 21
0
0
Bill
ace
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for the new...
271
photos
52
followers
61
following
74% complete
264
265
266
267
268
269
270
271
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
8th August 2021 1:26pm
