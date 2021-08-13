Previous
Hot Tub Fun
Hot Tub Fun

Here are 5 of my 6 grandkids in the hot tub at the cabin we rented for this trip. They also had a pond which these guys caught many fish. On Friday we went to Lake Hope State Park because they have a hand feeding hummingbird program which I thought would be cool for the kids. We learned that it has been cancelled because of covid so we found the beach at the lake and enjoyed beach and lake things. In the evening we went to an outdoor drama called Tecumseh. It is quite the action pact drama which is a true story about the interactions between the European settlers and the Native Americans. What a great 2 days.
Bill

