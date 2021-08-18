Sign up
281 / 365
Beautiful Sky
I was following my grand daughter while she was playing a round of golf in a competition. The skies were really nice all during the round. I got this shot of the sky and reflections as she was playing hole 4.
18th August 2021
18th Aug 21
Bill
ace
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for the new...
