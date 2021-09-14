Sign up
308 / 365
Oxbow Bend
Today we went to several of the classic Grand Teton shots. This shot was taken at Oxbow Bend where Ansel Adams shot his famous shot in the 1940's.
14th September 2021
14th Sep 21
1
1
Bill
ace
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for the new...
Diana
ace
A stunning capture of this gorgeous scenery.
September 15th, 2021
