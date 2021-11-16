Previous
Next
The Gales Of November by cwbill
Photo 371

The Gales Of November

There are two light houses at the mouth of the Port of Cleveland. You can see the waves crashing.
16th November 2021 16th Nov 21

Bill

ace
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for the new...
101% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

borof
Nice shot, I like the high waves that you've captured.
November 16th, 2021  
Judith Johnson
I can see the difference that colour makes to this shot as the crashing waves are more obvious in this image.
November 16th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise