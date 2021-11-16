Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 371
The Gales Of November
There are two light houses at the mouth of the Port of Cleveland. You can see the waves crashing.
16th November 2021
16th Nov 21
Bill
ace
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for the new...
371
Photo Details
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
15th November 2021 10:24am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
borof
Nice shot, I like the high waves that you've captured.
November 16th, 2021
Judith Johnson
I can see the difference that colour makes to this shot as the crashing waves are more obvious in this image.
November 16th, 2021
