Photo 378
Colorado Skies
I shot this photo of the stars in Rocky Mountain NP at Bear Lake a few years ago. This was shot at 11:15 PM. It was very dark when I shot this. The exposure was 8 seconds long with the ISO 6400.
23rd November 2021
23rd Nov 21
Bill
ace
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for the new...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
24th September 2015 11:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
