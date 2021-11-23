Previous
Colorado Skies by cwbill
Photo 378

Colorado Skies

I shot this photo of the stars in Rocky Mountain NP at Bear Lake a few years ago. This was shot at 11:15 PM. It was very dark when I shot this. The exposure was 8 seconds long with the ISO 6400.
23rd November 2021

Bill

@cwbill
