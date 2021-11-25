Sign up
Photo 380
Lonesome Bison
I photographed this bull bison 10 years ago in Yellowstone NP. The large bulls are relatively solitary most of the year and join the herd during the rut.
25th November 2021
25th Nov 21
Bill
ace
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for the new...
