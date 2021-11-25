Previous
Lonesome Bison by cwbill
Lonesome Bison

I photographed this bull bison 10 years ago in Yellowstone NP. The large bulls are relatively solitary most of the year and join the herd during the rut.
Bill

@cwbill
I began this project on November 10.
