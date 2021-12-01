Sign up
Photo 386
Red Rock Country
I shot this in Sedona, Arizona in 2018. My cousin and I took a couple of weeks traveling throughout Utah. We began the trip in Sedona and then visited the national parks from there.
1st December 2021
Bill
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for the new...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
14th June 2018 1:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Peter Dulis
ace
Red Rock Fever - love it :)
December 2nd, 2021
GaryW
Wonderful colors.
December 2nd, 2021
Jane Pittenger
ace
I want to go again
December 2nd, 2021
amyK
ace
Gorgeous scenery
December 2nd, 2021
