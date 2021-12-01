Previous
Red Rock Country by cwbill
Photo 386

Red Rock Country

I shot this in Sedona, Arizona in 2018. My cousin and I took a couple of weeks traveling throughout Utah. We began the trip in Sedona and then visited the national parks from there.
1st December 2021 1st Dec 21

Bill

@cwbill
I began this project on November 10. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for the new...
Peter Dulis ace
Red Rock Fever - love it :)
December 2nd, 2021  
GaryW
Wonderful colors.
December 2nd, 2021  
Jane Pittenger ace
I want to go again
December 2nd, 2021  
amyK ace
Gorgeous scenery
December 2nd, 2021  
