Photo 471
Just Starting To Grow
I shot this bull moose in Grand Teton National Park in June of 2015. We were on a slightly elevated boardwalk but clearly within reach of him. He just kept walking closer and closer.
1st March 2022
1st Mar 22
Bill
ace
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10 of 2020. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
8th June 2015 3:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Helen
Omg, what a great capture and how lucky for you to see him!
March 2nd, 2022
