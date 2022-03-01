Previous
Just Starting To Grow by cwbill
Photo 471

Just Starting To Grow

I shot this bull moose in Grand Teton National Park in June of 2015. We were on a slightly elevated boardwalk but clearly within reach of him. He just kept walking closer and closer.
Bill

Helen
Omg, what a great capture and how lucky for you to see him!
March 2nd, 2022  
