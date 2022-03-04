Sign up
Photo 474
Blue-gray Gnatcatcher
Another shot of this little flitty bird.
4th March 2022
4th Mar 22
Bill
ace
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10 of 2020. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for...
527
photos
77
followers
76
following
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
4th May 2019 11:04am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture of this beautiful little bird!
March 5th, 2022
365 Project
close