Blue-gray Gnatcatcher by cwbill
Photo 474

Blue-gray Gnatcatcher

Another shot of this little flitty bird.
4th March 2022 4th Mar 22

Bill

ace
@cwbill
Diana ace
Wonderful capture of this beautiful little bird!
March 5th, 2022  
