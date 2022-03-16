Previous
Rose-Breasted Grosbeak by cwbill
Rose-Breasted Grosbeak

I'm looking forward to seeing these guys at our house. They will be heading our way in about a month.
16th March 2022 16th Mar 22

Bill

@cwbill
I began this project on November 10 of 2020. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for...
Esther Rosenberg ace
Such a pretty bird with the red "scarf"
March 17th, 2022  
