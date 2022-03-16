Sign up
Photo 485
Rose-Breasted Grosbeak
I'm looking forward to seeing these guys at our house. They will be heading our way in about a month.
16th March 2022
16th Mar 22
Bill
ace
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10 of 2020. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
4th May 2019 1:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Such a pretty bird with the red "scarf"
March 17th, 2022
Leave a Comment
