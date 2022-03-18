Previous
Bell Rock by cwbill
Bell Rock

The Sedona area is my wife and my happy place. We just love that whole area.
Bill

Esther Rosenberg ace
Sedona Arizona?? I have good memories of Sedona. In 1997 we did the Sedona Pink Jeep Tours. They are still around I believe :)
Beautiful capture, the red rock is just so amazing !
