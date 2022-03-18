Sign up
Photo 487
Bell Rock
The Sedona area is my wife and my happy place. We just love that whole area.
Bill
ace
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10 of 2020. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
23rd March 2014 1:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Sedona Arizona?? I have good memories of Sedona. In 1997 we did the Sedona Pink Jeep Tours. They are still around I believe :)
Beautiful capture, the red rock is just so amazing !
Beautiful capture, the red rock is just so amazing !
March 19th, 2022
Beautiful capture, the red rock is just so amazing !