Photo 498
Northern Shoveler Flyby
I went to a new park today. By all accounts it is a great place to view ducks. Today there were very few to get shots of, but this flock of Northern Shovelers did a flyby which I was able to capture.
30th March 2022
30th Mar 22
Bill
ace
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10 of 2020. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for...
559
photos
77
followers
77
following
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
30th March 2022 10:34am
