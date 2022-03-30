Previous
Northern Shoveler Flyby by cwbill
Northern Shoveler Flyby

I went to a new park today. By all accounts it is a great place to view ducks. Today there were very few to get shots of, but this flock of Northern Shovelers did a flyby which I was able to capture.
30th March 2022

Bill

@cwbill
