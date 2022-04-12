Golden Crowned Kinglet

This little bird was in the tree closest to my back door today. We had never seen these migrants at our house before last week. This is the 2nd one in a week. It stayed in that tree jumping constantly from limb to limb. I took over 100 shots. I still have most of them to go through but wanted to post one today.

I had a very full day working on my construction job, then went to a track meet to see my grand daughter, then finished the night going to the Elton John Farewell Concert. I highly recommend going to the concert if you have a chance and deep pockets for the cost of tickets, or a very thoughtful and generous son who might surprise you with tickets.