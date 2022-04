Havasu Canyon Flash Flood

I posted a different photo of this flash flood which my wife and I were caught in while hiking out of Havasu Canyon. We spent 4 hours waiting til it was safe to hike the remaining 6 or 7 miles of this hike. This is usually a dead dry canyon. Luckily I carried a tripod with me on the hike so I was able to get some shots, even in the low light we had.