Previous
Next
We Have Owlets by cwbill
Photo 531

We Have Owlets

Today we opened the owl box to determine if the eggs have hatched and if so what size the owlet are. The mom did a great job of protecting her owlets when the box was open. The reason we did this is because we had an orphaned owl which needs an active nest to join. We added one owlet to the brood. Now there are 5.

I was skeptical about disturbing the box but the possible saving of the orphaned owlet was worth the risk. I just hope this doesn't prevent the owls from locating their nest in the box next year.

I didn't post this shot for photographic value. It was to tell a story.
26th April 2022 26th Apr 22

Bill

ace
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10 of 2020. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for...
145% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

summerfield ace
did the mother accept the orphaned owlet? the white furs i take it are her little ones?
April 27th, 2022  
Bill ace
@summerfield, so far so good. We will keep an eye on the box to see progress. One of those fluff balls is the new owlet.
April 27th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise