We Have Owlets

Today we opened the owl box to determine if the eggs have hatched and if so what size the owlet are. The mom did a great job of protecting her owlets when the box was open. The reason we did this is because we had an orphaned owl which needs an active nest to join. We added one owlet to the brood. Now there are 5.



I was skeptical about disturbing the box but the possible saving of the orphaned owlet was worth the risk. I just hope this doesn't prevent the owls from locating their nest in the box next year.



I didn't post this shot for photographic value. It was to tell a story.