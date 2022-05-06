Sign up
Photo 539
Arc De Triomphe Sunset
I shot this 3 years ago on our way to the Arc De Triomphe.
6th May 2022
6th May 22
Bill
ace
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10 of 2020. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
30th May 2019 3:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
amyK
ace
Nicely dramatic night scene
May 8th, 2022
