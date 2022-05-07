Sign up
Photo 540
Paris Evening
I just really like the evening light on this building. Paris is such a great place that this magnificent building is just another building we saw on the way to the Arc De Triomphe.
7th May 2022
7th May 22
0
0
Bill
ace
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10 of 2020. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for...
