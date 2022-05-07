Previous
Next
Paris Evening by cwbill
Photo 540

Paris Evening

I just really like the evening light on this building. Paris is such a great place that this magnificent building is just another building we saw on the way to the Arc De Triomphe.
7th May 2022 7th May 22

Bill

ace
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10 of 2020. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for...
147% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise