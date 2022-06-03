Previous
I Can't Believe I Ate The Whole Thing by cwbill
I Can't Believe I Ate The Whole Thing

The serviceberries are ripe and the Cedar Waxwings are enjoying the feast. The first week of June is a great time to photograph these beautiful birds.
