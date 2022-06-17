Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 584
Repetition
This shot was taken inside one of the many Catholic Churches in Paris.
17th June 2022
17th Jun 22
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Bill
ace
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10 of 2020. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for...
666
photos
81
followers
80
following
160% complete
View this month »
578
579
580
581
582
583
584
585
Latest from all albums
79
581
582
80
583
81
584
585
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
7th June 2019 3:12am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
summerfield
ace
i like the repetition of the arches culminating with the altar. aces!
June 19th, 2022
Milanie
ace
Really a super shot - the arches lines up perfectly and the interesting lighting carries the eye all the way down
June 19th, 2022
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
Nice ....way to draw 'em in!
June 19th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close