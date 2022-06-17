Previous
Repetition by cwbill
Photo 584

Repetition

This shot was taken inside one of the many Catholic Churches in Paris.
17th June 2022 17th Jun 22

Bill

Photo Details

summerfield ace
i like the repetition of the arches culminating with the altar. aces!
June 19th, 2022  
Milanie ace
Really a super shot - the arches lines up perfectly and the interesting lighting carries the eye all the way down
June 19th, 2022  
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
Nice ....way to draw 'em in!
June 19th, 2022  
