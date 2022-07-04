Previous
Next
Connie's Lily by cwbill
Photo 601

Connie's Lily

I'm not sure what variant of lily this is, but this is one large and intricate lily. One of my wife's favorite's.
4th July 2022 4th Jul 22

Bill

ace
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10 of 2020. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for...
164% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise