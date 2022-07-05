Previous
Bad Day For a Koi by cwbill
Bad Day For a Koi

This Caspian Tern caught what looks like a Koi. Not sure how it got into the water but it must have stood out like a sour thumb.
5th July 2022 5th Jul 22

Bill

@cwbill
Esther Rosenberg ace
Great shot with catch of the day!
July 16th, 2022  
