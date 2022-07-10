Sign up
Photo 606
Least Sandpiper
My wife and I went to the Lorain Impoundment to see what shorebirds we could find. There were only Least Sandpipers there when we were there.
10th July 2022
10th Jul 22
Bill
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10 of 2020. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
10th July 2022 8:45am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Esther Rosenberg
Nice capture
July 16th, 2022
