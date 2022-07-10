Previous
Least Sandpiper by cwbill
Least Sandpiper

My wife and I went to the Lorain Impoundment to see what shorebirds we could find. There were only Least Sandpipers there when we were there.
Bill

@cwbill
Esther Rosenberg ace
Nice capture
July 16th, 2022  
