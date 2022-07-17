Sign up
Photo 612
Dowitcher
My wife tells me that we've seen a Dowitcher before, but I certainly don't remember. So this may be a lifer for me, and certainly the first I remember seeing.
17th July 2022
17th Jul 22
Bill
ace
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10 of 2020.
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
10th July 2022 9:13am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Milanie
ace
What wonderful focusing on the neat bird - one I've never seen.
July 18th, 2022
