Dowitcher by cwbill
Dowitcher

My wife tells me that we've seen a Dowitcher before, but I certainly don't remember. So this may be a lifer for me, and certainly the first I remember seeing.
17th July 2022 17th Jul 22

Bill

@cwbill
I began this project on November 10 of 2020. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for...
Milanie ace
What wonderful focusing on the neat bird - one I've never seen.
July 18th, 2022  
