Zebra Swallowtail by cwbill
Photo 617

Zebra Swallowtail

This was also a new id for me. I found it on a walk at one of our metro parks.
20th July 2022 20th Jul 22

Bill

Babs ace
What a beauty, such a pretty butterfly.
August 14th, 2022  
