Photo 618
Tiger Swallowtail
Tis the season for butterflies.
3rd August 2022
3rd Aug 22
Bill
ace
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10 of 2020. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for...
169% complete
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
3rd August 2022 2:38pm
KWind
ace
Such a beautifully detailed and focused close up.
August 4th, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Love this season, and the butterflies. Great shot
August 4th, 2022
