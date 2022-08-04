Sign up
Photo 619
Female Ruby Throated Hummingbird
The hummingbirds are frequenting my wife's flower garden. Love the challenge that they present to photograph.
4th August 2022
4th Aug 22
2
2
Bill
ace
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10 of 2020. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for...
710
photos
79
followers
79
following
169% complete
612
613
614
615
616
617
618
619
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
28th July 2022 3:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Esther Rosenberg
ace
This is a stunning capture.
August 5th, 2022
Milanie
ace
Super shot - so sharp!
August 5th, 2022
