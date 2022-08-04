Previous
Next
Female Ruby Throated Hummingbird by cwbill
Photo 619

Female Ruby Throated Hummingbird

The hummingbirds are frequenting my wife's flower garden. Love the challenge that they present to photograph.
4th August 2022 4th Aug 22

Bill

ace
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10 of 2020. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for...
169% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Esther Rosenberg ace
This is a stunning capture.
August 5th, 2022  
Milanie ace
Super shot - so sharp!
August 5th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise