This male swan was taking off to chase other swans off his lake. I believe it was chasing off the offspring.
11th August 2022 11th Aug 22

ace
Peter Dulis
nice
August 12th, 2022  
Jane Pittenger
The splashes are wonderful
August 12th, 2022  
Babs
What a great take off.
August 12th, 2022  
