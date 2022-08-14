Previous
Next
Ruby-Throated Hummingbird by cwbill
Photo 642

Ruby-Throated Hummingbird

They are definitely active as they try to bulk up before their long flight south.
14th August 2022 14th Aug 22

Bill

ace
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10 of 2020. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for...
175% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Perfectly captured
August 15th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Lucky you. I saw last year maybe 2 x a humming bird in my yard....have not seen any this year. What a great shot with the wing movement.
August 15th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise