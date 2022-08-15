Sign up
Photo 643
Great Blue Heron
I love their intensity which they live.
15th August 2022
15th Aug 22
3
0
Bill
ace
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10 of 2020. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for...
737
photos
79
followers
79
following
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
10th August 2022 8:42am
KWind
ace
super clarity and reflection.
August 16th, 2022
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
Pretty damn cool shot here, bro.
August 16th, 2022
amyK
ace
Nice reflection too
August 16th, 2022
