Great Blue Heron by cwbill
Great Blue Heron

I love their intensity which they live.
15th August 2022 15th Aug 22

Bill

@cwbill
I began this project on November 10 of 2020. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for...
KWind ace
super clarity and reflection.
August 16th, 2022  
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
Pretty damn cool shot here, bro.
August 16th, 2022  
amyK ace
Nice reflection too
August 16th, 2022  
