Cascade on Potomac River by cwbill
Cascade on Potomac River

This location is part of Scott's Run Nature Preserve. This is a beautiful area which many of the people who use it don't care for it very well. There was much trash that was obviously intentionally left. Sad that it isn't cared for better.
