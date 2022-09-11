Previous
Groundhog by cwbill
Photo 665

Groundhog

So many people don't like groundhogs. They are notorious for digging holes, but they are cute.
11th September 2022 11th Sep 22

Bill

ace
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10 of 2020. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for...
183% complete

Photo Details

Milanie ace
They are cute - and bigger than I imagined
September 15th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
So cute
September 15th, 2022  
Rick ace
They are sort of cute, but guess they could be a pain when digging in the yard. Great shot.
September 15th, 2022  
