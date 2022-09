Another Shot of the Great Blue Heron

Just another shot of the Great Blue Heron. I took my wife's mother to the hospital again for a treatment, but this time instead of going to Cleveland we took her to Akron. This hospital is about 45 miles closer so it will take less time and miles to do, but I will have to learn a whole new set of parks. This trip I went to Firestone Metro Park. This is named after the Firestone tire which have been made in Akron.