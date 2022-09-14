Previous
Look This Way by cwbill
Look This Way

This Great Blue Heron posed for me on this dark morning. It had just stopped raining and he looked a bit wet. I love that intense stare.
14th September 2022 14th Sep 22

Bill

ace
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10 of 2020.
Milanie ace
Aren't their eyes great? Another beauty.
September 15th, 2022  
