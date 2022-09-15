Sign up
Photo 674
A Look Down At Our Parked Car
I took this shot at Cassidy Arch in Capitol Reef NP. One of those little specks by the road is our car. It was about an 8.5 mile hike with about 1000' of elevation gain.
15th September 2022
15th Sep 22
1
0
Bill
ace
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10 of 2020. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for...
792
photos
75
followers
72
following
189% complete
View this month »
685
686
687
688
689
690
691
692
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
24th September 2022 2:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Milanie
ace
That must have been quite a hike! Amazing country. I regret that I never visited there in the many times I was in Utah (daughter lived in western Colorado)
November 4th, 2022
Leave a Comment
