A Look Down At Our Parked Car by cwbill
A Look Down At Our Parked Car

I took this shot at Cassidy Arch in Capitol Reef NP. One of those little specks by the road is our car. It was about an 8.5 mile hike with about 1000' of elevation gain.
15th September 2022 15th Sep 22

Bill

@cwbill
I began this project on November 10 of 2020. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for...
Milanie ace
That must have been quite a hike! Amazing country. I regret that I never visited there in the many times I was in Utah (daughter lived in western Colorado)
November 4th, 2022  
