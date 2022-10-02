Sign up
Photo 691
Go Sit In The Corner
This little red squirrel was sitting on the end of this branch looking like it was a little child in school who had gotten in trouble and had to sit in the corner.
2nd October 2022
2nd Oct 22
1
1
Bill
ace
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10 of 2020. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for...
806
photos
78
followers
75
following
193% complete
699
700
701
702
703
704
705
706
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
8th November 2022 9:55am
Privacy
Public
Milanie
ace
What an ideal spot to catch him. Have a great background
November 9th, 2022
