Blue Sky And Red Rocks by cwbill
Photo 701

Blue Sky And Red Rocks

I know that a dead blue sky isn't the best for getting a dramatic photo, but when you are traveling you have to do the best with what you are given. I was given a lot of blue skies on this trip.
12th October 2022

Bill

ace
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10 of 2020. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for...
196% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

