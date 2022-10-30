Previous
Fire In The Sky by cwbill
Photo 683

Fire In The Sky

The sky lit up this morning. I was sitting in my living room when I looked out the window, grabbed my camera and walked up my driveway to get this shot.
30th October 2022 30th Oct 22

Bill

ace
@cwbill
Milanie ace
Fabulous capture!
October 30th, 2022  
