Photo 689
King Of The Hill
This chipmunk was sitting on top of a decoration which my wife had on the patio steps. It was just too cute not to shoot a photo. I had to shoot this through a window glass.
2nd November 2022
2nd Nov 22
2
2
Bill
ace
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10 of 2020. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for...
789
photos
75
followers
72
following
188% complete
View this month »
682
683
684
685
686
687
688
689
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
31st October 2022 12:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Peter Dulis
ace
Great capture
November 3rd, 2022
Rick
ace
Oh yeah, Great capture.
November 3rd, 2022
