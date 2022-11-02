Previous
King Of The Hill by cwbill
King Of The Hill

This chipmunk was sitting on top of a decoration which my wife had on the patio steps. It was just too cute not to shoot a photo. I had to shoot this through a window glass.
2nd November 2022 2nd Nov 22

Bill

I began this project on November 10 of 2020. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for...
Peter Dulis ace
Great capture
November 3rd, 2022  
Rick ace
Oh yeah, Great capture.
November 3rd, 2022  
