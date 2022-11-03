Sign up
Photo 692
I've Got My Eye On You
This Mule Deer Buck looked straight at me as it walked across the trail. I saw this in Capitol Reef National Park in September.
3rd November 2022
3rd Nov 22
2
1
I began this project on November 10 of 2020. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for...
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
23rd September 2022 11:15am
Milanie
Super shot - he looks like he's posing for you.
November 4th, 2022
Jane Pittenger
Gorgeous rack
November 4th, 2022
