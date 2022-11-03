Previous
I've Got My Eye On You by cwbill
Photo 692

I've Got My Eye On You

This Mule Deer Buck looked straight at me as it walked across the trail. I saw this in Capitol Reef National Park in September.
3rd November 2022 3rd Nov 22

Bill

Photo Details

Milanie ace
Super shot - he looks like he's posing for you.
November 4th, 2022  
Jane Pittenger ace
Gorgeous rack
November 4th, 2022  
